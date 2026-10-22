UAE President receives UAE jiu-jitsu Asian Games medallists

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received members of the UAE jiu-jitsu team who won medals at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, accompanied by members of the team’s technical and administrative staff.

His Highness congratulated the team members on their achievement, which reflected the combined efforts of the players, coaches and administrators. He also commended the determination shown by the UAE’s athletes in representing the country at the Games.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE places great importance on the sports sector and continues to support its development in ways that strengthen the country’s global standing. He expressed his hope that the team’s achievement would provide further motivation to build on this success across various sports in the UAE.

The UAE jiu-jitsu team members expressed their pride in the achievement, noting that His Highness’ support and encouragement provide strong motivation to achieve further success while representing the UAE at international sporting events.