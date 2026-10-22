flydubai leadership visits purpose-built Aircraft Maintenance Centre at Dubai South as project nears construction completion

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Senior executive leadership at flydubai, including Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Commercial Officer Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Operations Officer Mick Hills, and Chief Financial Officer Francois Oberholzer, recently joined the project management team for an official site inspection of the airline’s upcoming Aircraft Maintenance Centre (AMC) in Dubai South.

The site inspection provided an opportunity to assess construction progress at the multimillion-dollar, purpose-built facility, which broke ground in 2025, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH). Construction work on the 32,600-square-metre site is nearing completion and remains on schedule for build finalisation by the end of this year. After construction, the project will enter an extensive operational readiness, systems integration, and technical commissioning phase before becoming fully operational in the first quarter of 2027.

As one of the airline's largest aviation infrastructure investments, the project reflects flydubai’s confidence in Dubai's continued growth as a global hub for trade, tourism and connectivity.

Designed to accommodate flydubai’s rapidly growing fleet of modern aircraft, the state-of-the-art facility includes dedicated heavy maintenance hangars, specialised engineering support workshops, materials management warehousing and administrative facilities. Once fully operational, the centre will house 400 skilled technical professionals, bringing critical operations in-house to streamline turnaround times, enhance fleet availability, and ensure total quality control. Supported by the airline’s existing Engineering Apprentice Programme (AMEL), this will also develop highly skilled aviation engineering talent and support the continued growth of Dubai’s aviation industry.

Commenting during the site inspection, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “The progress of our Aircraft Maintenance Centre at Dubai South highlights a major milestone in flydubai’s journey towards operational self-sufficiency and long-term capability building. As our fleet and destination network continue to scale, bringing dedicated maintenance capabilities in-house gives us greater flexibility, resilience and operational efficiency.

This US$190 million investment programme represents a vital anchor within the Dubai South aviation ecosystem and aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy surrounding Dubai World Central (DWC) over the next decade. By building for the requirements of the future, we remain steadfast in supporting the ambition of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to solidify Dubai’s standing as a world-leading aviation and logistics capital.”

flydubai currently operates a growing network of more than 125 destinations. With more than 300 aircraft on order, including 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners scheduled for delivery from early 2028, the airline expects to receive a total of 11 Boeing 737 aircraft in 2026, bringing its fleet to 100.

Located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), the Aircraft Maintenance Centre serves as a cornerstone of flydubai’s operational infrastructure as the airline prepares for its next era of network growth. By developing in-house technical facilities within MBRAH, flydubai continues to support Dubai's broader vision of creating an integrated, world-class aviation ecosystem.