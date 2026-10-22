FTA holds second session at Al Barsha Majlis as part of Emirates Majalis initiative 'Closer to Each Other'

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), called on customers and members of society concerned with the tax system to share their ideas and suggestions for the sustainable development of the Authority’s services. This would support the Authority’s ongoing efforts to implement the third cycle of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, redesign and continuously improve the customer experience, enhance efficiency, quality and flexibility, and simplify and reduce procedures.

The remarks came during an open meeting held at Al Barsha Majlis in Dubai as part of the Emirates Majalis initiative, launched by the Federal Tax Authority earlier this year under the slogan “Closer to Each Other”.

The initiative aims to establish diverse and permanent channels for continuous direct communication with different segments of society and stakeholders concerned with the tax system across the UAE. It seeks to foster a culture of constructive community dialogue, enhance tax awareness and provide an interactive platform where community members can raise enquiries and discuss challenges they may face when completing their tax transactions, contributing to improved services, simplified procedures and greater transparency.

During the meeting, which marked the second session of Emirates Majalis, Abdulaziz Al Mulla emphasised the importance of continuous communication between the Authority and all segments of society to understand their views and contributions to the Authority’s plans for the sustainable development of its services and procedures. He noted that the Authority is always keen to involve stakeholders in the ongoing development of tax systems and procedures, taking their views into consideration and continually welcoming feedback and suggestions from all segments of society.

He also reviewed several topics of importance to UAE Nationals, including the role of Emirati Tax Agents in developing the tax system, procedures for refunding Value Added Tax (VAT) incurred on the construction of UAE Nationals’ residences, and the provision of guidance to Emirati entrepreneurs who own small and medium-sized businesses.

Al Mulla reaffirmed the Authority’s continued commitment to building bridges of trust and communication with all members of society. He stressed the importance of listening to citizens’ feedback and designing tax services that meet their expectations and needs. He noted that direct dialogue is the most effective way to develop more efficient services that meet the aspirations of the community, within a framework of mutual trust between the Authority and its customers. This reinforces the FTA’s approach to providing proactive and integrated services that meet citizens’ needs.

The meeting witnessed strong engagement from attendees, who raised a number of enquiries and challenges relating to tax procedures and transactions. The Authority’s specialised teams responded directly to these enquiries and provided the necessary support and clarifications.

The Emirates Majalis sessions will continue throughout October and November 2026. A session will be held at Salem bin Loutia Al Ameri Majlis in Al Ain on 24 October, followed by a session at Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council in Sharjah on 27 October, and another at Hilal Zayed Al Shehhi Majlis in Abu Dhabi on 3 November, to discuss a range of tax-related topics.