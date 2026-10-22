European Parliament calls for Houthis to be added to EU terrorist list

BRUSSELS, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Parliament has urged the Council of the European Union to add the Houthi movement, including its military and political wings, leadership and military and security apparatus, to the EU list of terrorist organisations, following a proposal by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday, Parliament also called for the freezing of all funds and economic resources belonging to the Houthis and their facilitators, as well as the dismantling of all channels financing the movement.

The resolution comes amid escalating threats from the Houthis, with MEPs condemning their attacks against Saudi Arabia and their military offensive in Yemen, as well as missile and drone attacks against the United Arab Emirates and Israel in recent years.

Parliament also condemned the Houthis' attacks on commercial shipping and energy infrastructure in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, warning that disruptions to maritime traffic were driving up energy prices and undermining the competitiveness of the European economy.

On regional security, Parliament strongly condemned the destabilising role of the Iranian regime in providing the Houthis with weapons and financing. It also denounced coordination between the Houthis, Hezbollah and other armed groups, stressing the need to disarm militias and non-state armed groups.

The resolution reaffirmed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for Yemen's legitimate government, calling for enhanced security and defence cooperation between the EU and its Gulf partners.

It also stressed the importance of the EU's defensive maritime security operation, ASPIDES, and called on member states to provide additional naval and air assets to protect international shipping.

On the humanitarian front, Parliament demanded that the Houthis immediately cease all hostilities and abandon their territorial ambitions, while expressing concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen.

The resolution also called on the EU to increase humanitarian assistance to Yemen through the forthcoming Global Europe instrument, with strict oversight to ensure that the funding is used for its intended purposes.