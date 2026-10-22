Dubai Police promote mental wellbeing and resilience through interactive forum

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have brought together officers, employees and mental health specialists for an interactive forum featuring police K9 sessions, virtual reality relaxation experiences and practical activities designed to improve psychological wellbeing and help personnel manage workplace stress.

Organised by Dubai Police’s Quality of Life Centre under the theme “Your Mental Health, Your Strength In Every Situation”, the forum, titled “Together In All Situations”, highlighted the importance of mental wellbeing in maintaining professional readiness, improving performance and building resilience.

Held at the Positive Spirit Hall at Dubai Police Officers Club, the event coincided with World Mental Health Day activities in October and encouraged employees to adopt healthy coping strategies and seek psychological support early.

The forum was attended by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, alongside Major General Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs; Major General Dr Tariq Mohammad Noor Tahlak, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistics Support; Major General Dr. Ali Singel, General health consultant For Dubai Police, Major General Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; and Brigadier Musabah Saeed Al Ghafli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs.

Also attending were directors of general departments, police officers, psychological first aid responders, representatives of internal and external partner organisations, and relevant government entities.

Awatif Al Suwaidi, Director of the Quality of Life Centre at Dubai Police, said the forum reflects the force’s commitment to creating a more supportive, balanced and sustainable workplace that places employees at the centre of organisational development.

“Mental health is no longer a secondary consideration in the workplace. It has become a fundamental pillar of professional readiness, quality performance and employees’ ability to adapt to change with confidence and resilience,” she said.

“At the Quality of Life Centre, we aim to turn mental health awareness into an everyday practice and an integral part of our organisational culture through practical initiatives that respond to employees’ needs and support them through different circumstances.”

Al Suwaidi emphasised that investing in psychological wellbeing is an investment in organisational efficiency, continuity and innovation.

She added that a supportive work environment strengthens teams’ ability to face challenges positively and encourages employees to seek help when needed.

“Caring for mental health is a sign of awareness, strength and responsibility,” she noted.

Rather than relying solely on traditional lectures, the forum offered interactive experiences designed to develop practical psychological and behavioural skills.

Among the highlights was “Your Companion for Better Health”, where participants interacted with Dubai Police K9 dogs in activities aimed at improving mood and reducing stress.

The “Virtual Calm Space” station used virtual reality headsets to provide an immersive relaxation experience.

Another station, “Quality of Life Pulse”, explored the relationship between sleep, recovery, stress and physical activity, helping participants better understand the factors influencing their wellbeing.

Additional stations included “Mazaya”, which introduced relevant Dubai Police services, “You First”, “Your Psychological First Aider Is Nearby”, and “The Challenge”.

The forum also introduced employees to psychological and counselling services available through the Quality of Life Centre, including its confidential “You First” counselling helpline.

Interactive stations and accompanying questionnaires helped assess employee engagement and identify psychological support needs.

The activities also explored how technology and innovation can improve quality of life and make mental health support more accessible.

The programme featured an introductory address by Dr Brigitte Cody and a keynote workshop titled “Together Through Every Challenge”, delivered by Dr Sara Al Marzouqi. An interactive competition and a grand prize draw were also held.

Major General Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad praised the forum and directed the development of an integrated system to strengthen psychological support and mental readiness among employees, in cooperation with relevant partners. He also honoured departments recognised for their contributions.