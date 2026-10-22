Dubai Municipality activates proactive response plans, integrated strategies for rainy weather

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced its full preparedness to ensure that public services across the emirate remain unimpacted in the event of anticipated rains.

A range of precautionary measures are in place, the municipality said, as it activated comprehensive operational and technical plans to manage rainwater accumulation, respond to emergencies, and ensure continuity of services.

The measures include preventive maintenance of stormwater drainage networks, enhanced readiness at wastewater treatment plants, and the mobilisation of specialised field teams, equipment and emergency response systems to safeguard residents, visitors and property amid unsettled weather conditions.

The municipality's preparations are supported by an integrated, proactive response system that combines infrastructure inspections and maintenance, the strategic deployment of personnel and equipment, and continuous monitoring of weather developments. The system is designed to enable calibrated responses based on rainfall intensity, location-specific requirements and the priority of emergency reports, supported by close coordination with government entities and private sector partners.

As a precaution, a swift response team comprising approximately 675 dedicated personnel, including engineers, supervisors, administrative staff, drivers and field workers will be available round the clock to deal with any emergencies. Operations of this team are supported by an approximately 1,100-strong inventory of specialised equipment and machinery.

These resources support the rapid deployment of field teams to locations affected by rainwater accumulation alongside the activation of operational arrangements that allow personnel and equipment to be mobilised in accordance with actual scenarios. Dubai Municipality has also contracted private sector companies to provide additional support for water removal and transportation operations when required.

As part of its infrastructure protection plans, Dubai Municipality has readied 10 temporary water collection lakes in strategic locations to accommodate rainwater runoff in the event of heavy rainfall and reduce pressure on the main drainage networks.

Wastewater treatment plants have also devised flexible operational plans, supported by high-capacity logistical resources and emergency equipment, to enable the diversion of water flows to drainage lakes when necessary.

The municipality has intensified preventive inspections and maintenance across its stormwater drainage infrastructure, including cleaning drainage inlets and gravity pipelines, inspecting network components and verifying their operational readiness before and during rains.

Preparations also include the cleaning of more than 70,000 drainage inlets across Dubai to improve water flow and reduce the risk of accumulation. In parallel, the municipality is coordinating with real estate developers and free zone authorities to assess their preparedness and strengthen operational readiness across relevant infrastructure networks.

These measures are intended to enhance the capacity and efficiency of existing drainage systems while enabling field teams to respond to changing weather conditions and maintain public services.

Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, Head of the Municipality's Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team, and Head of the Rainwater Drainage Team in the emirate, reaffirmed that the safety of residents and visitors remains the municipality's foremost priority in preparing for and responding to adverse weather conditions.

Al Marzouqi said, "Dubai Municipality has established an integrated and proactive response system that brings together specialised teams, advanced equipment and flexible operational plans to strengthen our preparedness for the rainy season. Our priority is to ensure that infrastructure and emergency resources are ready to respond effectively to changing weather conditions, manage rainwater accumulation and address reports according to their urgency and the requirements of each location.

"These preparations are supported by continuous monitoring, preventive maintenance and close coordination with our strategic partners. Through this approach, we aim to safeguard people and property, maintain the continuity of services and minimise disruption to everyday life across Dubai."

Al Marzouqi added that Dubai Municipality had conducted a comprehensive assessment of locations affected by rainwater accumulation during previous instances of unsettled weather. The findings have informed improvements to operational plans, drainage network enhancements, and the deployment of field resources, enabling teams to address recurring challenges and respond more efficiently to emergency reports.

Dubai Municipality's Command and Control Centre has strengthened its operational readiness to monitor weather developments and incoming reports around the clock, supported by enhanced systems and specialised personnel.

The Centre maintains continuous coordination with Dubai Police General Command, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Civil Defense General Command and the Dubai Resilience Centre, under the supervision of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai. This coordination supports an integrated response, facilitates the exchange of operational information, and enables resources to be mobilised according to developments on the ground.

The municipality also uses advanced weather monitoring and forecasting systems alongside specialised digital platforms to track changing conditions, assess potential risks and support proactive decision-making.

Data from previous rainy spells, including emergency reports and locations affected by water accumulation, has been analysed to inform updates to response plans and the allocation of technical and supervisory personnel.

Dubai Municipality's preparations for adverse weather conditions include weather simulation exercises and practical field training designed to test the readiness of specialised teams and enhance their ability to respond to heavy rainfall and flooding.

These exercises support the implementation of approved emergency procedures, improve coordination between operational teams, and help identify opportunities to enhance response efficiency.

The municipality has also provided for emergency tools, operational equipment and safety resources in strategic locations to enable timely intervention when required.

Alongside its infrastructure and emergency response preparations, Dubai Municipality has strengthened preventive public health measures to address potential risks associated with rainfall, particularly the accumulation of standing water that may lead to proliferation of mosquitos.

The municipality has implemented insect surveillance programmes in areas identified as potential mosquito breeding sites by deploying large numbers of mosquito traps, manual spraying devices, thermal fogging devices and sample-testing units. These resources support proactive surveillance and targeted preventive measures based on monitoring of results, helping reduce potential public health risks during spells of rainy weather.

Dubai Municipality has urged residents and visitors to follow official weather alerts, exercise caution during adverse weather conditions and comply with public safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

The municipality has also advised property owners and residents to ensure that rainwater drains in homes and residential buildings are kept clean and functioning efficiently. Particular attention should be given to internal drainage systems in buildings with basements, including checking the condition and functionality of non-return valves to help prevent water backflow.

Community members are encouraged to report rainwater accumulation and related emergencies promptly through Dubai Municipality's Contact Centre on 800900 or its official WhatsApp service, and to follow weather bulletins and safety guidance issued by the relevant UAE authorities.

Dubai Municipality, supported by specialised teams, preventive maintenance programmes, and coordination with strategic partners, will constantly monitor weather conditions in the event of rains and adapt its operational response accordingly to protect the community and vital infrastructure while ensuring the continuity of essential services.