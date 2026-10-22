On sidelines of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi’s visit, UAE announces intention to invest additional €15 billion in Greece to strengthen economic and strategic partnership

ATHENS, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has announced its intention to invest an additional €15 billion under its joint investment initiative with the Hellenic Republic.

The announcement supports efforts to strengthen the long-term economic and investment partnership between the two countries and expand cooperation across sectors that are strategic and development priorities for both nations.

The announcement comes on the sidelines of the official visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to the Hellenic Republic, reflecting the continued development of bilateral relations and a shared commitment to further advancing economic and investment cooperation to serve both countries’ strategic interests.

It builds on the success of the joint investment initiative, which was launched in May 2022 with a value of €4 billion and has provided an important framework for developing and implementing strategic investments across sectors of mutual interest. The initiative has resulted in the completion of significant transactions in strategic sectors such as energy and healthcare. These achievements reflect the effectiveness of investment cooperation between the two countries and its ability to translate economic opportunities into tangible investments that deliver added value.

Expanding the joint investment initiative marks a significant milestone in the UAE-Greece partnership. It reflects the mutual trust that has been reinforced through shared successes and a commitment to building on these achievements to broaden investment and explore new opportunities in vital and future-focused sectors, supporting sustainable economic growth and enhancing the competitiveness of both economies.

This direction also reflects the UAE’s confidence in the Hellenic Republic’s economic and investment strengths, its strategic location and its role in connecting European markets with regional and international markets, alongside the promising opportunities it offers to develop major projects and long-term partnerships.

The expansion of the joint investment initiative will help strengthen cooperation between investment institutions and companies in both countries, drawing on their complementary expertise and capabilities to develop strategic projects, support innovation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and open new avenues for investment in sectors that contribute to sustainable economic development.

The announcement reflects the UAE’s approach to building long-term strategic economic and investment partnerships founded on shared interests and in support of sustainable economic growth and prosperity. It also lays the foundation for a new phase of cooperation with the Hellenic Republic that extends beyond financial commitments to embody an enduring partnership built on tangible achievements and a shared vision for the future.