Jamjoom Pharma, Mubadala Bio’s Venture Healthcare partner to expand patient access to Ustekinumab in UAE

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Jamjoom Pharma, a regional healthcare player in the pharmaceutical industry, with a strong track record during the last 5 years of commercial excellence and growth surpassing both market and key rivals’ growth – together with Mubadala Bio’s subsidiary Bioventure Healthcare (BVH), today announced a partnership for Ustekinumab in the United Arab Emirates.

Under the agreement, Jamjoom Pharma will act as the exclusive commercial arm for BVH's Ustekinumab product in the UAE, leading compliant product commercialisation and engagement with healthcare professionals in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The partnership brings together two complementary strengths: BVH's pharmaceutical portfolio and quality capabilities with Jamjoom Pharma's established commercial presence, scale and experience in engaging healthcare professionals across the UAE and the whole MEA region.

The partnership reflects both organisations’ commitment to strengthening patient access to specialty care and supporting the UAE's healthcare ecosystem.