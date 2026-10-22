Bodour Al Qasimi opens Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), inaugurated the fourth edition of Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference (SACC 2026) Thursday at Aljada in Sharjah.

The four-day event brings together more than 70 international artists, creators and industry experts for over 150 activities, including panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses, live performances and film screenings.

Organised by SBA and running until October 25, this year’s expanded edition unites animation and comics on a single platform, connecting regional talent with international industry expertise and creating opportunities for professional development, collaboration, co-production and access to global markets.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, H.H. Sheikha Bodour toured the conference and visited the Princesses and Heroes exhibition, which features over 100 original and historic drawings from Disney’s best-known animated films, and Arabesque, which is showcasing Arab heritage and folklore through the work of 14 contemporary artists. She also visited SACC’s interactive Dubbing Corner, which offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at voice acting for animated characters.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SACC, said the conference builds on the cultural vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose leading efforts have connected writers, publishers and creators from around the world, for decades. She also credited the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, which has helped expand opportunities in publishing, promoting knowledge and helping creators develop their work for wider audiences.

Al Mujaini spoke about the close relationship between animation, comics and publishing, noting that many internationally successful screen productions originated as books or comics. She said the conference enables creators to explore the stages of project development and production, and learn from specialists in visual storytelling, character development, project management and market access.

She saidو “We aim to build a network that brings creators, publishers and producers together, connecting talent from our region with global industry expertise. Through the exchange of knowledge and collaboration, we want to help our stories and characters reach wider audiences.”

The opening ceremony featured keynote addresses by two internationally recognised artists: Doug Sweetland, an animator and director who worked on Pixar’s Toy Story and directed the Oscar-nominated animated short Presto, and Bernard Chang, a comic book artist and designer whose credits include Marvel and DC Comics titles such as X-Men, Deadpool, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Sweetland described animation as an art form that brings together drawing, cinema, music, and performance, expressing his appreciation for the creative community's enthusiasm gathered in Sharjah.

He said, “It’s a very easy medium to take for granted. Which is why it’s so special when true fans and practitioners of animation congregate. It’s why I am touched to see this level of passion for the art so far from my home, and why I am so honoured to be a part of it.”

For his part, Chang emphasised the importance of connecting emerging artists with experienced professionals and giving regional creators opportunities to showcase their work, develop projects and find potential collaborators.

He said, “One conversation in a workshop, one piece of advice after a talk, can save you years of trial and error. This region is full of stories, characters and worlds that audiences everywhere are ready for. Platforms like this give you the confidence and the tools to tell those stories your way.”

The opening ceremony began with a film celebrating the artists, creators and pioneers behind animation and comics, tracing the imagination craft and collaboration that turn an initial idea into characters, stories and worlds that connect with audiences across generations and cultures. The film highlighted the many disciplines behind visual storytelling, from drawing and character creation to performance, production and publishing, setting the tone for SACC 2026’s expanded focus on both animation and comics.

Italy’s Florence Pops Orchestra, known for performing film, animation, and video game soundtracks, presented a selection of music specially arranged for the conference’s opening ceremony.

Across its two main tracks, Animation and Comics, the conference explores the creative, technical and commercial aspects of both industries.

The Animation track covers the production process, from concept development, scriptwriting, character design and storyboarding to traditional and digital animation, stop-motion, voice acting, dubbing and the latest production technologies.

Meanwhile, the Comics track focuses on illustration, character design, world-building and visual storytelling, alongside opportunities to adapt stories and characters into films, animation, 3D designs, figurines and digital products. It also covers publishing and content development for emerging platforms.

Industry discussions address intellectual property protection, project financing, co-production, studio management, distribution and international market expansion, with opportunities for direct engagement among creators, producers, publishers and industry professionals.

Masterclasses led by professionals behind internationally acclaimed films and animated productions will offer emerging talent insights into industry practices, as well as hands-on workshops exploring the tools and techniques used in professional studios.

Visitors can also watch live demonstrations of drawing, animation and character design, try voice acting and digital production techniques, and attend film screenings and musical performances, gaining a closer look at how animated stories and characters are brought to life on screen.