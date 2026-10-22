HFZA promotes food manufacturing investment at SIAL Paris 2026

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) showcased investment opportunities in food manufacturing at SIAL Paris 2026, positioning Sharjah as an attractive destination for food industry investment and a strategic base for businesses expanding into regional and international markets.

The participation highlighted the free zone’s advanced infrastructure, industrial and storage facilities, integrated logistics services, and flexible investment environment supporting business establishment and expansion. Through its presence, HFZA reinforced its commitment to attracting international investment and highlighting the competitive advantages Sharjah offers to companies operating across the food supply chain.

HFZA also highlighted its flagship Food Park, which hosts 580 companies across an area of 11 million square feet. The Park offers industrial plots, warehouses, offices, and integrated logistics facilities, supported by innovative services designed to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of food manufacturing, processing and preserving, packaging and repackaging. It also facilitates import and export operations, enabling businesses to access markets around the world.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA), said the authority’s participation in SIAL Paris 2026 was part of its strategy to strengthen its international presence at specialised industry events, highlight its competitive advantages to investors in the food and beverage sector, and attract more global companies engaged in food manufacturing.

He noted that the exhibition provided an important platform for engaging with investors and manufacturers, exploring opportunities to support business growth, and expanding commercial and investment partnerships.

Al Mazrouei highlighted HFZA’s ongoing efforts to enhance its investment offering and services in line with companies’ evolving needs and expansion plans. He stated that the free zone’s advanced infrastructure, integrated facilities, strategic location, and competitive investment advantages enable businesses to establish operations and conduct commercial and industrial activities efficiently and flexibly.

He affirmed that this integrated offering reinforces HFZA’s capacity to attract food manufacturing companies and supports their expansion into regional and international markets, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as an attractive investment destination in this vital sector.

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority continues to advance its role in supporting business growth and expansion, hosting around 22,000 companies from 173 countries, reflecting the diversity of its investor base and its extensive international reach.

Supported by a comprehensive business ecosystem, the free zone provides industrial and commercial land, warehouses, and state-of-the-art facilities, complemented by attractive investment incentives. These include 100% ownership for registered businesses, full repatriation of capital and profits, and streamlined procedures and services for conducting economic activities.

SIAL Paris 2026 is one of the leading international exhibitions dedicated to the food and beverage industry, bringing together companies, manufacturers, distributors, investors, and experts from across the world to explore the latest trends and innovations reshaping the food experience. It also offers a strategic platform for developing commercial and investment partnerships, creating further opportunities for collaboration among industry stakeholders.