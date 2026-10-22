Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot Foreign Minister discuss strategic ties, regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed strategic relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint action with Dr Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, during a phone call.

The two sides explored ways to strengthen cooperation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

During the call, they also discussed a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly developments in the Middle East, and the importance of supporting efforts to consolidate security and stability in the region.