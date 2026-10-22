Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Greek Prime Minister attend UAE-Greece Strategic Forum in Athens

ATHENS, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, have attended part of the UAE-Greece Strategic Forum, held today in Athens as part of His Highness’ official visit to the Hellenic Republic, with the participation of leading business figures, investors and officials from both countries.

The forum explored opportunities to expand trade and investment partnerships between the two countries, particularly in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and to develop innovative solutions that support food security and enhance supply chain resilience and capacity to address challenges.

The event also seeks to strengthen engagement between the two nations’ business communities, identify opportunities for cooperation and translate them into partnerships and transformative projects that support sustainable economic growth in both countries.

During the forum, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kyriakos Mitsotakis witnessed the announcement of 18 memorandums of understanding, agreements and commercial partnerships between the UAE and the Hellenic Republic, with a total value of €12.75 billion.

These covered vital and strategic sectors, including digital infrastructure, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, clean energy infrastructure, industry, logistics, transport and ports, healthcare and life sciences, and food security.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the important role of the UAE and Greek business communities in strengthening economic relations between the two countries, expanding trade and investment cooperation, and developing strategic partnerships that support sustainable economic growth, accelerate the adoption of advanced technological solutions and explore new investment opportunities in high-growth future-focused sectors.

He highlighted that trade and investment relations between the UAE and the Hellenic Republic represent a model of cooperation founded on a shared vision and mutual trust. His Highness emphasised the importance of further strengthening strategic partnerships between the two countries and harnessing innovation, advanced technology and artificial intelligence solutions to support sustainable economic growth, enhance competitiveness and create promising investment opportunities.

The UAE-Greece Strategic Forum provided a platform to strengthen engagement between the business communities of the UAE and the Hellenic Republic, explore trade and investment opportunities, and develop partnerships between companies and institutions. It supported efforts to broaden economic cooperation and advance the shared interests and development aspirations of both countries and their people.

The forum was attended by Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ghanem Sultan Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic; alongside officials, business leaders and investors from the UAE and the Hellenic Republic.