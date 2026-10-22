Fahim Al Qasimi inaugurates Ethraa Career Fair at Expo Centre

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, inaugurated Ethraa Career Fair 2026 at Expo Centre Sharjah on Thursday, with more than 70 financial, banking and insurance institutions offering over 1,350 job opportunities to UAE nationals.

The fair was organised by the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) in cooperation with the Central Bank of the UAE, Nafis, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Expo Centre Sharjah. It aims to support Emiratization and to connect national talent with employment opportunities across the financial sector.

During his visit, Sheikh Fahim toured the Sharjah Department of Human Resources’ pavilion and reviewed its training and recruitment initiatives and programmes, as well as its efforts to empower jobseekers and help them access available career opportunities.

He also visited other participating entities and received a briefing from the Emirates Institute of Finance on programmes to prepare UAE nationals and develop their professional skills in line with the evolving needs of the financial sector.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, said the fair underscored the importance of cooperation between government entities and financial institutions to support national talent and expand career opportunities in line with labour market requirements.

He said the department continued to strengthen partnerships to provide quality employment opportunities and to help UAE nationals build stable, sustainable careers. The fair also enabled jobseekers to engage directly with employers, understand job requirements and identify the skills needed across the financial, banking and insurance sectors.

Marwan Al Muhairi, CEO of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said the fair had created an interactive professional environment that connected jobseekers with employers and enhanced recruitment opportunities. He praised the participating and supporting entities, highlighting the importance of sustaining partnerships to attract and develop national talent and to align their skills with the sector’s future needs.

Ethraa Career Fair 2026 forms part of the national Ethraa initiative to support Emiratization in the financial sector, which aims to create more than 10,000 job opportunities for UAE nationals by 2027.

The fair also provided Emirati jobseekers, including high school graduates and university degree holders, with opportunities to explore career paths, learn about professional requirements, and engage directly with recruitment representatives to help build sustainable careers in this vital sector.