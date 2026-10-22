Ministry of Family concludes participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2026

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family concluded its participation in the 8th edition of AccessAbilities Expo, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 19 to 21 October.

The exhibition brought together around 250 exhibitors, brands, and rehabilitation centres from nearly 50 countries and attracted more than 15,000 visitors.

The Ministry’s participation delivered significant outcomes that advance its efforts to develop national policies for empowering People of Determination, expand strategic partnerships, and improve pathways for early detection, rehabilitation, and independent living. These efforts aim to build a more responsive and inclusive support system tailored to individual and family needs while promoting accessibility and equal opportunities for People of Determination.

The Ministry’s pavilion attracted considerable interest from visitors throughout the three-day exhibition, with many exploring its programmes and initiatives designed to empower People of Determination and develop their capabilities.

Visitors took part in hands-on workshops designed to develop creative and practical skills and explored innovative rehabilitation solutions, early detection tools, and interactive experiences in professional empowerment. The Ministry’s programmes also provided several People of Determination with the opportunity to progress through the initial stage of the recruitment process, bringing them a step closer to advancing to subsequent stages and securing employment.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said that AccessAbilities Expo opened up significant opportunities to promote the empowerment of People of Determination across the UAE, with its outcomes providing valuable input for developing future strategies and priorities.

She explained that the Ministry will draw on the insights and ideas shared by visitors to drive meaningful and lasting progress in the lives of People of Determination. This approach will be underpinned by proactive policies that anticipate evolving needs and aspirations, support accessibility across all stages of life, and empower families to play a greater role in nurturing individual capabilities.

“These efforts will support an inclusive national framework grounded in equal opportunities and enable People of Determination to contribute actively to education, the workforce and the country’s sustainable development. The Year of Family embodies the UAE’s national vision of placing all family members, with their diverse abilities and needs, at the centre of development priorities and quality-of-life initiatives,” Sana bint Mohammed Suhail added.

The exhibition served as a platform for aligning policies and services more closely with beneficiaries’ real-world needs, bringing together specialised expertise, technological solutions and practical experiences.

It also unlocked partnership opportunities to improve services and reinforce the family’s role in recognising and developing individual capabilities, thereby fostering the conditions for the personal and professional development of People of Determination while sustaining the positive impact of empowerment programmes and initiatives.

As part of its participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2026, the Ministry advanced its institutional partnership agenda by signing two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the University of Sharjah and Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS).

The agreements open up new opportunities to leverage academic research and professional expertise to develop policies and solutions tailored to the changing needs of families and People of Determination, while aligning institutional and research efforts with national development priorities. They will also contribute to the development of robust tools for service evaluation and impact measurement.

The partnership with the University of Sharjah will support research and studies focused on priority areas, analysis of relevant indicators and the development of specialised talent. The collaboration with SCHS, meanwhile, aims to facilitate pathways for People of Determination from education and rehabilitation into vocational training and employment. It will also leverage programmes offered by the Ministry’s “Mashaghel” Rehabilitation Centres and broaden opportunities to promote graduates’ entrepreneurial projects, strengthening their economic participation and capacity for independent living.

In the field of technological solutions, the Ministry’s pavilion presented a pilot AI-powered application being developed in collaboration with Emirates Health Services (EHS). Designed to identify early indicators of autism spectrum disorder in children aged 18 to 24 months, the application is currently under study, development and testing. It is intended to conduct an initial screening within two to three minutes and flag cases that may require further specialist assessment.

In the area of professional empowerment, the “Virtual Elevator” experience demonstrated how identifying individual abilities, providing training, enhancing productivity, and promoting independence form an interconnected pathway. A simulated recruitment process, delivered in collaboration with ImInclusive, provided practical insights into skills assessment, job interviews, and the identification of appropriate workplace accommodations. The initiative highlighted the importance of aligning candidates’ capabilities with job requirements, ensuring that work environments are prepared to accommodate diverse talent.

Engagement with visitors, specialists and relevant stakeholders generated valuable insights into enhancing services, programmes and initiatives. It provided a deeper understanding of the challenges associated with rehabilitation and the transition to employment, while highlighting opportunities for technological solutions and strategic partnerships to improve beneficiary experiences. These inputs will help identify development priorities and enhance the effectiveness of future initiatives.

The outcomes achieved underscore the Ministry of Family’s commitment to integrating knowledge, rehabilitation and economic opportunities, while enabling People of Determination and their families to play a greater role in developing future initiatives. This approach lays the foundations for sustainable empowerment and strengthens institutional capacity to respond to evolving needs, in line with national priorities focused on family stability, enhanced quality of life, and the active contribution of families to the UAE’s development journey.