Bank of Sharjah nine-month profit rises 28.5% to AED 558m

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Bank of Sharjah on Thursday announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026, reporting exceptional performance and reinforcing the strong momentum achieved over the last three years.

The Bank recorded net profit of AED 558 million, up 28.5% from AED 435 million in 2025, reflecting strong revenue growth and disciplined execution across core businesses.

Net operating income increased by 22.7% to AED 851 million, while net interest income grew by 39.5% to AED 717 million. Similarly, total capital ratio increased by 190 bps to 18.9%, while the cost-to-income ratio remained well controlled at 28.8% level, highlighting continued cost discipline.

The Bank maintained strong balance sheet growth, with total assets reaching AED 54.9 billion (+13.5%), net loans and advances increasing to AED 37.7 billion (+24%), and customers’ deposits rising to AED 34 billion (+7.8%), compared to December 2025.

Commenting on the Bank’s results, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Bank of Sharjah, stated: “The first nine months of 2026 were characterised by a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, rising interest rate expectations, and persistent inflation. Against this backdrop, the UAE economy demonstrated resilience, supported by its diversified economic base, prudent fiscal and monetary policies and solid financial system.

The Bank delivered strong financial results during the period, driven by the resilience of its business model, disciplined execution of its strategy and robust governance, risk management and capital framework. These results reflect the Bank’s ability to perform effectively amid changing market conditions while continuing to create sustainable value for shareholders.”

He added: “As we enter the final quarter of the year, we remain confident in the UAE’s economic prospects and the Bank’s growth potential. Our priorities remain focused on disciplined execution, strengthening our customer proposition, investing in our people and capabilities, and supporting the communities we serve.”

Also expressing satisfaction with the Bank’s performance, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, commented: “We are delighted to report another round of strong results with net profit for the first nine months up 28.5% year-on-year, supported by solid business growth, diversified revenue generation and improved asset quality. These results reflect three years of consistent and rigorous execution of our transformation strategy.

Performance was supported by growth in lending activities, disciplined balance sheet management, prudent risk practices, alongside a continued focus on operational efficiency. The Bank also strengthened its capital position, maintained adequate liquidity and strong asset quality, and delivered improved returns to shareholders. Beyond the financial results, we continued to advance strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening our operating model, enhancing the customer experience and expanding our digital capabilities.”

He added: “Despite continued uncertainty and volatility in global markets, the Bank enters the final quarter of 2026 with a healthy balance sheet, strong capital buffers, adequate liquidity and a clear strategic direction. Our focus remains on delivering disciplined and profitable growth while maintaining prudent risk management standards and preserving the Bank’s financial resilience.”