Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discuss strategic ties, regional developments over phone

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Jean-Noël Barrot, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, have discussed ways to strengthen and develop strategic relations between the two countries across various fields during a telephone call.

The two top diplomats also discussed a range of regional and international issues of shared interest and exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East.

They also reviewed ways to support efforts aimed at consolidating regional and international peace and security.