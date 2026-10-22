Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region urges preserving traditional sports

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has stressed the importance of preserving traditional sports as an integral part of the UAE's national identity and cultural heritage, and passing them on to future generations.

His remarks came as he received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and reviewed preparations for the ninth Dalma Historic Sailing Festival, scheduled to take place from 30th October - 15th November.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the need to encourage young people to participate in traditional sports through programmes and initiatives that strengthen their connection to the nation's history and values, in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation between sports and heritage organisations to promote community participation, discover young talent and develop skills in traditional sports.

Organised jointly by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the festival will feature a 125-kilometre race for 60-foot traditional sailing dhows from Dalma Island to Al Mugheirah Beach in Mirfa, with total cash prizes of AED25 million.

The festival will also include traditional rowing races, falconry and fishing competitions, swimming, cycling, running, kayaking and various beach and community sports.

The event celebrates the UAE's maritime heritage while supporting sports, tourism and community activities in Al Dhafra Region.