Abdullah bin Zayed, Syrian Foreign Minister discuss regional developments over phone

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Asaad Al Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, have discussed regional developments and efforts to maintain security and stability in the region during a telephone call.

The two ministers also discussed the fraternal relations between their countries and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation to serve their mutual interests and bring prosperity and well-being to their peoples.