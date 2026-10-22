UAE plans additional $15 bn investment in Greece over next 5-8 years: Minister of Foreign Trade

ATHENS, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE plans to invest an additional $15 billion in Greece over the next five to eight years, targeting energy, hospitality, artificial intelligence, technology, industry and infrastructure, according to Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Zeyoudi said the investment plans were announced during the visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and his meeting with the Greek Prime Minister.

He highlighted the significance of the visit in strengthening bilateral economic ties, noting that the UAE invested approximately US$4 billion in Greece four years ago, supporting projects in renewable energy, healthcare and technology.

The visit coincided with Investopia Mediterranean and the UAE-Greece Strategic Forum, bringing together officials, investors and business leaders from both countries.

Al Zeyoudi said 18 government, investment and economic memoranda of understanding, worth a combined €12.7 billion, were announced, covering direct Emirati investments in real estate, healthcare, food, renewable energy and AI infrastructure in Greece.

He described Greece as a key logistics hub and historic gateway to Eastern Europe, supported by its maritime capabilities.

On UAE-EU economic relations, Al Zeyoudi said negotiations were continuing, with the latest round, held approximately two weeks ago, proving more positive than previous rounds. He also highlighted Greece's role in this regard.

Bilateral trade reached approximately $300 million in the first half of 2026, up 13% despite regional geopolitical challenges, reflecting the strength of strategic ties and the two leaderships' shared vision for expanding cooperation.

Al Zeyoudi said the UAE's overseas investments support diversification, the international expansion of successful domestic projects and the exchange of expertise, particularly in technology.

He emphasised that the UAE's credibility as an international investor is fundamental to building long-term partnerships and strengthening investor confidence.

He also highlighted opportunities to benefit from Greek expertise in hospitality, logistics, maritime transport, fisheries, agriculture and energy technology, including cooperation to transfer such expertise to Mediterranean markets.

Al Zeyoudi noted the completion of several UAE-backed projects in Greece, particularly in energy and cross-border interconnections, expressing optimism about further investment opportunities as the Greek economy continues its transition from debt-related challenges towards economic growth.