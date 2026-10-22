Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception of Sultan, Abdullah Ahmed Al Junaibi

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Ahmed Abdullah Al Junaibi to celebrate the marriage of his two sons: Sultan to the daughter of Omar Ahmed Al Hashemi, and Abdullah to the daughter of Ali Khamis Al Shamsi.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan extended his sincere congratulations to both grooms and their families, wishing the newlyweds a happy and prosperous married life.

The reception, held at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel, was attended by several officials, relatives and family members of the newlyweds, and well-wishers.