RAK Ruler honours 12 Guangzhou students for winning artwork inspired by emirate

GUANGZHOU, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, honoured 12 students from Guangzhou schools who won the "My Ras Al Khaimah – Where Mountains Meet the Sea" art competition, recognising their imaginative depictions of the Emirate during his visit to Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China.

Drawing inspiration from what they had read and imagined about Ras Al Khaimah, the students brought together mountains, the sea, forts, traditional sailing boats, pearls, falcons, gazelles, deserts, mangroves and hot air balloons, alongside scenes of local life, heritage and culture. Their artwork offered a unique and imaginative perspective on Ras Al Khaimah, capturing the character and spirit of the Emirate through their own creativity.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said, “The artwork allowed me to see Ras Al Khaimah through the eyes of a new generation of our friends in China. Art is a language that connects us before we even meet, and what these young artists have created marks the beginning of a friendship that starts with children and grows with them.”

Sheikh Saud's recognition of the students highlighted the role of art and culture in bringing people closer together and strengthening bonds of friendship between the UAE and China, as well as between Ras Al Khaimah and Guangdong Province.

The competition formed part of a wider cultural exchange programme aimed at bringing people and cultures closer together and building lasting connections between younger generations.