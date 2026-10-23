Dubai CommerCity, Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited to support tech firms' expansion

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai CommerCity, a free zone dedicated to e-commerce in the MENA region and a joint venture between Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Group, has announced a collaboration with the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited (HSITPL) to support technology companies' expansion and strengthen business ties between Dubai and Hong Kong.

The collaboration will enable companies based in Dubai CommerCity to explore opportunities to establish operations at the Loop Hong Kong Park and expand into Hong Kong, mainland China and other markets.

It will also help attract technology companies from Hong Kong to Dubai CommerCity, where they can leverage its integrated ecosystem to establish and grow their businesses in the UAE and expand into regional markets.

The collaboration was announced during the Dubai Business Forum – China, organised by Dubai Chambers in Shenzhen, under the theme “Momentum at Scale: Accelerating Shared Success” in the presence of Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai CommerCity, and senior representatives from HSITPL and Dubai Chambers.

Lootah said the collaboration will strengthen connections between the two innovation ecosystems and create opportunities for technology companies to enter international markets.

She added that the initiative supported the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by enhancing the emirate's competitiveness, attracting investment and advancing a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.

Vincent Ma, Chief Executive Officer of HSITPL, said the collaboration will help technology companies expand beyond their domestic markets by connecting them with expertise, partners and investment opportunities.

Under the agreement, the two sides will facilitate business establishment opportunities, access to entrepreneurship programmes, office space and support services, as well as connections with business partners and investors.

Cooperation will also include joint events, mentorship programmes and opportunities for technology companies to showcase their products and solutions.

HSITPL supports collaboration in research, development and innovation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, within the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone, providing opportunities for companies to connect with the wider innovation ecosystem of China’s Greater Bay Area.