Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits National Gallery of Greece in Athens

ATHENS, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has visited the National Gallery of Greece in Athens, on the sidelines of his official visit to the Hellenic Republic.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled toured the gallery, viewing a selection of artworks reflecting aspects of Greek history and its cultural and civilisational heritage, and documenting the evolution of Greek art across historical periods.

During the tour, he was briefed on prominent artworks and their historical and cultural significance, as well as the gallery’s role in preserving and showcasing the artistic heritage of the Hellenic Republic. The tour highlighted the importance of the arts in expressing the identity and history of nations and fostering cross-cultural engagement and understanding.

Officially known as the National Gallery – Alexandros Soutsos Museum, the gallery is one of the Hellenic Republic’s leading cultural and artistic institutions. Founded in 1900, it houses more than 20,000 artworks, including paintings, sculptures, prints and other forms of artistic expression, documenting the evolution of Greek art from the post-Byzantine period to the modern era.