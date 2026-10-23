FIA Formula One United States Grand Prix gets underway in Austin

AUSTIN, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The FIA Formula One United States Grand Prix gets underway on Friday evening at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, marking the 18th round of the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship, which concludes next month with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The three-day event, running until 25th October, brings together leading international drivers and teams.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), said the governing body was working with Formula One Management (FOM), teams and power unit manufacturers on plans to reintroduce V8 engines to the championship.

Ben Sulayem, who is attending the United States Grand Prix, said his experience as a driver and his desire to meet motorsport fans' expectations were driving the initiative.

“I believe the change will be felt by everyone, from the drivers to the fans, and it will usher in a thrilling new era for Formula One as the pinnacle of global motorsport,” said Ben Sulayem.

He added, “Rallying gave me a practical understanding of what drivers, teams and organisers need from the sport and that experience stays with me. It tells me that a lighter car, one a driver can push to the limit, is the foundation of great racing.”

The FIA President is targeting a Formula One debut in the 2030s that will include a weight saving of approximately 80 kilogrammes, with research and development and engine costs expected to be cut by at least 50 percent.

“Drivers want cars that respond to their skill and reward their commitment. Reducing weight and reintroducing the V8 factor is the most direct way to give them that," said the FIA President.

He said that progress towards V8 reintroduction is a strong indication of a new understanding being built between the FIA as the governing body, and FOM as promoter, and their shared commitment to building the next golden era for the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The relationship was reinforced with the signing last December of the Concorde Governance Agreement by the FIA, FOM and all 11 Formula One teams. This crucial contract defines the regulatory framework and governance terms of the FIA Formula One World Championship to 2030.

He said that the agreement is one of four major deals secured by the FIA in the last 18 months. The first was a multi-year extension to the FIA’s agreement with Formula E Holdings Limited (majority owned by Liberty Global) for the continued promotion of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (Formula E) within the all-electric single-seater category.