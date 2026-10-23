UAE President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on six UAE ambassadors, Medal of Independence of First Order on two consuls-general

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on six UAE ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions abroad. His Highness also awarded the Medal of Independence of First Order to the UAE’s Consul-General in Mumbai and its former Consul-General in Shanghai.

The honours recognise their outstanding contributions to building strong and evolving strategic relations and fostering productive economic partnerships with brotherly and friendly countries, serving the UAE’s interests, advancing its national priorities, and supporting its comprehensive development and prosperity.

Bestowed under the directives of His Highness the President in recognition of their initiatives and efforts, the honours underscore the importance of economic diplomacy as a cornerstone of diplomatic work.

They also highlight the role of UAE missions in advancing national economic priorities and strengthening engagement across sectors in their host countries, translating bilateral relations into joint projects and initiatives, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global destination for investment, business, and promising talent.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the orders to the honorees. He expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support and guidance, which drive UAE diplomacy toward greater progress and leadership and enable it to keep pace with the nation’s ambitions and aspirations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also commended the outstanding efforts of teams across all UAE embassies and their dedication to fulfilling their national duties, reflecting the UAE’s values, its approach rooted in dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding, and its role as an active and influential partner regionally and globally.

Recipients of the First Class Order of Zayed II were Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic; Mohammed Hamoud Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland; Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt; Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand; Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway; and Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic.

The Medal of Independence of First Order was awarded to Abdulla Husein Almarzooqi, UAE Consul-General in Mumbai, and Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi, former UAE Consul-General in Shanghai.