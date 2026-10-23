Ajman Chamber, Senegalese delegation explore trade, investment cooperation

AJMAN, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber received a delegation from Senegal to discuss ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, explore investment opportunities and deepen ties between the two business communities.

The delegation was received at the Chamber's headquarters by Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salmeen Al Aryani, Board Member; Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General; and Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector.

The Senegalese delegation was headed by Dr. Alioune Dione, Minister of Microfinance and Social and Solidarity Economy of the Republic of Senegal, and included Arona Fall, President of the Gulf-African Investment Chamber, along with senior officials and business leaders.

Al Suwaidi reaffirmed Ajman Chamber's commitment to strengthening economic ties with Senegal and other African countries, highlighting opportunities to expand bilateral trade, attract investment and develop business partnerships.

During the meeting, the Chamber outlined Ajman's investment opportunities in industry, real estate, trade and services, as well as efforts to improve the business environment and attract investors.

The Senegalese delegation was also invited to participate in the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition and the Ajman Franchise Exhibition.

Both sides discussed cooperation in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through knowledge sharing and the exchange of expertise.

Dr. Dione outlined Senegal's economic strengths and investment opportunities, highlighting potential areas for cooperation with Ajman's business community.

Discussions focused on agriculture, food security, livestock, building materials, food processing and packaging. Both sides also explored organising joint business forums to connect investors and promote investment opportunities in Ajman and Senegal.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salmeen Al Aryani and Dr. Alioune Dione exchanged commemorative plaques and gifts.