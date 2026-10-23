M42, Inocras collaborate to advance earlier detection of cancer

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- M42 and Inocras, a bioinformatics-led company harnessing the power of whole-genome data and proprietary analytics to deliver curated insights, have announced a strategic collaboration to advance blood-based monitoring for cancer recurrence in the UAE.

Unveiled during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, the collaboration will begin with a pilot at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in patients with higher-risk breast cancers, including triple-negative and HER2-positive disease. These aggressive subtypes carry a higher risk of early recurrence. The pilot will generate evidence on how the MRDVision™ technology suite performs in the UAE’s clinical setting.

The collaboration will use Inocras’ tumour-informed MRDVisionTM technology suite combining whole-genomic profiling with personalised, ultrasensitive blood testing to detect molecular residual disease (MRD) traces of cancer that may remain after treatment and lead to recurrence.

Follow-up after completing cancer treatment remains an important part of the care journey, as some cancers return months or years later in some cases. This highlights the importance of tests that can help detect early signs of recurrence.

These tests identify the tumour’s unique genetic profile and track it in blood samples, looking for signs that may appear before recurrence becomes visible on imaging.

This initiative aims to generate local evidence on the performance and health-economic value of MRD testing, helping inform its integration into breast cancer care within the UAE health system.

Building on its outcomes, M42 and Inocras will explore establishing MRD testing capability within M42’s laboratories in the UAE.

Dr. David Kavanagh, GM, Omics at M42, said, “M42 is building a complete genomic pathway for cancer care, from understanding inherited risk to guiding treatment and monitoring patients after treatment. Inocras’ technology adds an important capability to that pathway, and our aim is to deliver it within the UAE, integrated with the clinical and genomic infrastructure we already operate.”

Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Surgical Oncologist and Institute Chief of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Cancer Institute, said, “After treatment, one of the most important clinical questions is whether any cancer remains, and how early we can know if it is returning.

"Tumour-informed blood testing offers a way to look for disease at a molecular level, before it appears on imaging. Building robust evidence on how best to use this information in clinical practice is essential, and we are pleased to contribute to that work in Abu Dhabi.”

Jehee Suh, CEO at Inocras, said, “Identifying recurrence early depends on finding molecular traces of tumour DNA in the blood. By tracking thousands to tens of thousands of mutations across each patient’s cancer whole genome, MRDVision achieves a peak limit of detection in the single-digit parts-per-million range, without the need to design a bespoke panel for each patient.

"That simple, standardised workflow is what allows us to accelerate robust evidence building in the region with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and to work with M42 toward running the test in its own laboratories so patients across the UAE can benefit sooner.”

The collaboration represents a step towards a more complete model of precision oncology in the UAE, connecting genomic insights with care beyond initial treatment. By combining clinical research with the ambition to deliver testing locally, M42 and Inocras aim to make advanced cancer monitoring an accessible and sustainable part of the country’s healthcare capabilities.