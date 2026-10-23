AFC Extraordinary Congress 2026 approves key statutory amendments

TOKYO, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Extraordinary Congress 2026 has approved a series of important amendments to the AFC Statutes in Tokyo, Japan.

In response to the exceptional circumstances created by FIFA’s upcoming changes to its international calendar and following consultation with football’s world governing body, the amendments include transitional governance provisions aimed at ensuring the continuing alignment of the AFC’s electoral and competition cycles.

The evolving international sporting calendar will see the staging of the AFC Asian Cup™ move from an odd-year cycle to an even-year cycle, starting from the 2032 edition, and the amended governance framework ensures that the AFC elections will remain aligned with the staging of the AFC’s premier national team event. This means that the AFC Executive Committee can maintain oversight over the delivery of the competition at crucial moments, ensuring stability and coherence between the Confederation’s executive decision-making functions and its operations.

Addressing the AFC Congress, which unanimously approved the key amendments, the AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said, “Your decision today reinforces our governance and ensures our regulations remain robust, transparent, and fit for purpose to guarantee continuity, enabling us to usher in a brighter and better future for Asian football.

“Let us focus entirely on the collective good of Asian football and continue to show the world the true foundations of a model Confederation – one that is transparent in its governance, united in its purpose, and inclusive in its vision," he added.

Sheikh Salman also reinforced the AFC’s wholehearted support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his re-election bid, adding, “Our greatest strength lies in our unity, and we have all seen the historic heights Asian football can achieve when we stand together. The Asian game’s remarkable journey and historic achievements are deeply rooted in the strong partnership, trust, and shared vision that we share as one united family.

“As we look toward a brighter and more competitive future, our solidarity remains our greatest strength. We are ready to move forward, united in support of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.”

Elections for the AFC’s core leadership positions under Articles 32.1(a) to 32.1(e) of the AFC Statutes will be held in 2027; however, under the new transitory provision, the elected persons will now assume office on 1st January 2028 for the term 2028–2032.

Current members who were elected for the 2023–2027 term will continue to serve through to the end of 2027, in line with their existing mandate.