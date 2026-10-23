WETEX hosts Dubai Charge Point Operators Forum

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026) hosted the Dubai Charge Point Operators Forum 2026 from 20th to 22nd October under the theme "Connect. Align. Accelerate", bringing together electric vehicle (EV) charge point operators (CPOs) and industry stakeholders.

The forum aimed to strengthen coordination between Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), charging operators and other stakeholders, while addressing regulatory and operational challenges and exploring opportunities to expand EV charging infrastructure across Dubai.

“WETEX expands its coverage of future-oriented sectors each year, including electric vehicles, as it seeks to enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness across all vital fields," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

He added, "The Dubai Charge Point Operators Forum aligns with our efforts to achieve the objectives of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, while supporting our readiness and world-class green mobility infrastructure."

Al Tayer said that the forum aims to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors and support the exchange of expertise and ideas. It also aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable transport, keep pace with the growing use of electric and hybrid vehicles and meet current and future requirements.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA and Member of the WETEX Higher Organising Committee, said, “We hope that this forum will provide meaningful momentum for the development and operation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Dubai in line with the highest standards of reliability, readiness, safety, efficiency and quality. It will also help create broader future opportunities and further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global model for the green and sustainable cities of the future.”

As the licensing authority in Dubai, DEWA works with licensed independent CPOs under a comprehensive regulatory framework for the development and operation of EV charging infrastructure across the emirate.

By the end of the third quarter of 2026, the number of EV charging points in Dubai had reached 2,826, including DEWA’s EV Green Charger stations and charging stations operated by independent CPOs licensed by DEWA, in collaboration with government and private sector partners.

DEWA’s Regulatory Framework for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure has helped regulate the sector and set out licensing requirements for independent CPOs.

The forum also provided a platform to showcase advances in Dubai’s EV charging ecosystem and explore ways to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency and support innovation and investment as EV adoption continues to grow rapidly.

The programme featured panel discussions and presentations on the future of EV charging, covering alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) charging, battery-swapping solutions and mobile charging. It also examined the evolving CPO ecosystem and its role in supporting Dubai’s transition to green mobility.