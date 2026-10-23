Abu Dhabi to honour winners of Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award on November 9

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced that the winners of the 10th Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award will be honoured at a ceremony on 9th November 2026 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

The award is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, with the support, guidance and follow-up of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and President of the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

Organised by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the award reflects ongoing efforts to empower women in sports, highlight their achievements, and inspire female athletes to pursue excellence and innovation.

The 10th edition attracted 509 applications from 13 Arab countries, an increase of 96 percent compared with the previous edition. The UAE accounted for the largest number of applications, with 224.

Total prize money stands at AED2.2 million across nine individual and team categories: Best Arab Sportswoman, Best Emirati Sportswoman, Best Paralympic Sportswoman, Best Young Sportswoman, Best Coach, Best Sports Media Influencer, Best Sporting Family, Best Sportswoman in Non-Olympic Sports, and Best Team.

The ceremony will also feature a special award for Arab Sports Personality of the Year, recognising the contributions of a prominent Arab figure to supporting women's sports.

The closing ceremony follows the completion of the nomination, evaluation and judging stages, with winners selected according to the award's established criteria.