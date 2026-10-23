M42, Siemens Healthineers partner to advance healthcare transformation across Global South

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by AI, technology and genomics, and Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing healthcare transformation across the Global South, with a particular emphasis on Africa.

The MoU was signed at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 (ADFHS) by Kareem Shahin, CEO of Digital Health Solutions Platform and Group Chief Digital Officer at M42, and Dr. Kevin Massoudi, Vice President and Head of Public Sector at Siemens Healthineers, Middle East and Africa. It will explore joint value propositions and technology-enabled solutions to strengthen disease prevention, screening and earlier detection.

The collaboration will also enable proactive approaches to population health with the aim of helping health systems identify health risks sooner for more timely intervention.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said, “One of the ways to judge the success of healthcare transformation is by measuring how much health inequities are reduced and people of all backgrounds benefit."

He added, "M42 is committed to scaling our innovation and sharing our capabilities so that we can partner with public and private sector organisations to overcome healthcare challenges. Our partnership with Siemens Healthineers reflects this ambition, bringing together two organisations with complementary strengths and a shared commitment to advancing more proactive, accessible and sustainable models of care.”

This partnership will benefit from M42’s expertise and digital health capabilities through Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), including its experience with Malaffi, Abu Dhabi’s Health Information Exchange; Sahatna, the emirate’s unified digital health patient portal; and the E-Prescriptions platform. These are complemented by AI-driven analytics and predictive and personalized care models.

Siemens Healthineers will add its expertise in medical imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, supported by digital technology and artificial intelligence. The company’s technologies, solutions and services support healthcare providers across the patient pathway, from diagnosis to treatment and follow-up, with a focus on improving access, efficiency and clinical excellence.

Shahin said, “By connecting population-scale digital health, healthcare data, and AI with advanced imaging, diagnostics, and medical devices, we can explore new ways to strengthen prevention and screening and help health systems act earlier. Our ambition is to combine our capabilities to drive impact and growth internationally, while continuing to support innovation and preventive care at home.”

Dr. Massoudi said, “By bringing together our capabilities with M42, we have the opportunity to explore solutions that support earlier diagnosis and treatment and more connected care. Our aim is to help elevate healthcare in the UAE and emerging markets, including Africa, while supporting healthcare providers in improving access, efficiency and clinical excellence across the patient pathway.”

The MoU supports M42’s continued international expansion and its ambition to bring Abu Dhabi-developed health innovation to markets where it can deliver meaningful impact. Africa and the wider Global South are priorities for this growth, while the collaboration further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for AI-driven healthcare innovation with global relevance.