Mohammed bin Rashid sends written message to Prime Minister of Georgia inviting him to attend 2026 UN Water Conference

TBILISI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a written message to Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, inviting him to attend the opening ceremony and participate in the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be hosted by the UAE in partnership with the Republic of Senegal from 8th to 10th December 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, received the message during a meeting with Ahmed Alnuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Georgia.