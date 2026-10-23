Dubai International Chamber supports Metito Utilities’ expansion into Mozambique

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has supported the expansion of Metito Utilities, a Dubai-headquartered investor, developer, and operator of sustainable water and wastewater solutions, into Mozambique, as part of the company’s efforts to continue its expansion and strengthen its presence across Africa.

Through the support provided by Dubai International Chamber’s representative office in Mozambique and its coordination between the relevant parties, Metito Utilities, together with VBC Corporation, a Mozambique-based infrastructure developer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FIPAAS, Mozambique’s Water and Sanitation Investment and Assets Fund.

The MoU establishes a framework to assess, structure, finance, and develop two drinking water supply concession projects in Niassa and Nampula provinces, the Lake Niassa Water Supply Project and the Lúrio River/Nampula Long-Term Water Supply Project.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said, "We are committed to opening new horizons for Dubai’s business community to benefit from promising opportunities in global markets and enhance its ability to build high-quality partnerships that support its growth and sustainable expansion.

"We remain committed to providing the necessary enablers for local companies to expand internationally from Dubai, strengthening their presence in priority markets and supporting the emirate’s objectives to consolidate its position as a global hub for trade and investment."

Walid Madwar, Chief Commercial Officer at Metito Utilities, said, "For capital-intensive water infrastructure, the public-private partnership model remains the most effective approach, allowing governments to retain ownership and oversight while drawing on private capital and expertise."