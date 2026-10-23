Mubadala, Khalifa University launch Life Sciences Innovation Programme

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), in collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology, has launched the Life Sciences Innovation Programme (LSIP) under a strategic research partnership aimed at advancing the UAE's healthcare innovation ecosystem.

The programme will focus on early-stage research across therapeutics, medical devices and other healthcare technologies.

Mubadala Bio, Mubadala’s wholly owned life sciences company, and Khalifa University Enterprises Company, Khalifa University’s business and investment arm, will run LSIP jointly with Khalifa University as the delivery partner. The partnership marks an important step in advancing the UAE’s national life sciences ambitions by bringing academic research and industry expertise together.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit by Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio; Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology; and Amal Al Jaberi, Chief Executive Officer of Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC).

The collaboration combines Khalifa University’s scientific expertise, research infrastructure and talent; Mubadala Bio’s advanced industrial capabilities; and Khalifa University Enterprises Company’s commercialisation expertise.

Under LSIP, Mubadala and Khalifa University Enterprises Company will jointly fund a portfolio of projects spanning Mubadala Bio’s core therapy areas, including cardiometabolic, central nervous system, oncology, musculoskeletal, and men’s and women’s health, with priority given to conditions where existing solutions are limited.

Alongside LSIP, Mubadala Bio plans to establish a commercial research and development laboratory on Khalifa University’s main campus, within its College of Medicine and Health Sciences. The proposed facility will enable academic researchers and students to engage in research and development on advanced medicines and healthcare technologies.

Professor Al Hajri said, “This partnership brings Khalifa University’s research capabilities and talent together with Mubadala Bio’s industry expertise to strengthen the UAE’s life sciences ecosystem. Through joint research, the development of advanced technologies and closer collaboration between academia and industry, we aim to build national capabilities and create new pathways for discoveries to deliver economic and societal value.”

Al Jaberi said, “Through this partnership, we will support the translation of Khalifa University’s research into healthcare solutions and new business opportunities. By enabling commercialisation and building sovereign intellectual property and a strong local knowledge base, we aim to lay the foundations for new industrial sectors and strengthen the UAE’s capacity to develop, own and scale innovation.”

Dr. Al Katheeri said, “Localising pharmaceutical manufacturing reduces reliance on external supply. Building a life sciences sector takes significant effort at every stage, from the research lab to the production line. This partnership supports the nation’s vision to develop a resilient, knowledge-based economy.”

The planned laboratory is expected to focus on more complex, high-value-added medicines in the UAE, potentially including sterile injectables, peptides and RNA therapies. It is intended to support Mubadala Bio’s UAE manufacturing companies as well as its academic and industry partners.