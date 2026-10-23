UAE Pavilion to showcase national defence capabilities at SOFEX Jordan 2026

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion will participate in the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) Jordan 2026, taking place from 27th to 29th October 2026 at the Aqaba International Exhibition & Convention Centre (AIECC) in Jordan.

Supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the Pavilion will serve as a national platform to showcase the UAE's advanced defence and security ecosystem, while strengthening engagement with international partners, investors and industry stakeholders.

Held biennially under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and supported by the Jordanian Armed Forces, SOFEX Jordan brings together military delegations, government officials, defence specialists, manufacturers and industry representatives from around the world.

The exhibition will be preceded by the 12th Biennial Middle East Special Operations Commanders Conference (MESOC) on 26th October and will focus on special operations, homeland security, tactical innovation, unmanned systems and global defence partnerships.

The UAE Pavilion’s participation reflects the nation's commitment to advancing defence innovation, fostering international collaboration and supporting the continued growth of its national defence and security sectors.

The Pavilion will feature prominent defence and security entities, including EDGE Group, Multi Level Group (MLG), NICOMATIC and Houbara, alongside the defence media publications Nation Shield and Al Jundi Journal. Their participation highlights the depth and diversity of the UAE's defence ecosystem and its growing role in supporting regional and international security objectives.

The Pavilion will provide a platform for strengthening strategic partnerships, facilitating business engagement and promoting knowledge exchange with defence industry stakeholders from across the region and beyond. It will also showcase the UAE's continued investment in defence innovation, advanced manufacturing and future-focused technologies.

The UAE Pavilion's participation also supports the promotion of the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the International Defence Conference (IDC) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX).

Through its participation in leading international defence exhibitions, ADNEC Group supports efforts to strengthen industry engagement, facilitate knowledge exchange and provide a forum for defence leaders and specialists to connect, explore the latest technologies and identify new avenues for partnership and cooperation.

Through its participation at SOFEX Jordan 2026, the UAE Pavilion aims to reinforce the UAE's position as a trusted international partner and a leading contributor to the advancement of defence and security innovation.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with participating entities, explore opportunities for collaboration and gain insights into the latest developments shaping the future of the sector.