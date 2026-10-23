M42’s Healthpoint, Proximie partner to bring AI technology to operating rooms

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Healthpoint, part of the M42 Group, has partnered with Proximie, the global surgical intelligence platform for the operating room (OR), to bring anticipatory health into surgical care by working towards introducing real-time surgical intelligence across its main operating rooms in Abu Dhabi.

Proximie’s AI models, supported by the secure cloud and AI infrastructure of Amazon Web Services (AWS), are designed to understand each surgical phase as the day unfolds, and predict and guide what comes next.

The technology could enable Healthpoint’s clinical and operational teams to identify potential delays earlier, plan theatre schedules more accurately, and make faster, data-informed decisions about operating-room capacity.

As part of the deployment, the platform is intended for use across all operating rooms at Healthpoint, supporting surgical teams with all surgical cases and procedures. Proximie’s platform is designed to ambiently capture and analyse each stage of a case as it happens automatically, enabling Healthpoint teams to track surgical lists as they progress, identify emerging delays and adjust plans during the day.

Omar Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Healthpoint, said, “Through this collaboration, we aim to give our teams a real-time view of surgical activity. This technology will help them anticipate challenges earlier, coordinate care more effectively and plan with greater confidence—supporting a more seamless experience for every patient.”

Dr Nadine Hachach-Haram FRCS, BEM, Founder and CEO of Proximie, said, “Operating rooms generate valuable information throughout every surgical day, but much of it has historically been captured manually or reviewed after the fact. Our surgical intelligence platform turns that information into real-time intelligence, helping teams anticipate how the day will run and direct the right next step to the right team at the right moment.”