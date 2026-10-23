Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, led the United Arab Emirates’ delegation participating in the NDTV World Summit 2026, hosted in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab was accompanied by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of India; and a number of senior UAE officials.

Al Marri delivered the UAE’s address during the summit and took part in the session "India and the UAE: Building Partnerships in a Changing Gulf".

The first day concluded with a speech titled "A World Between Orders", delivered by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

Organised by Indian media network NDTV, the summit serves as an international platform bringing together prominent leaders, policymakers, economic experts, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to address major global developments and challenges.

Held under the theme "A World Between Orders", this year’s summit explored shifts in the international order, evolving alliances and balances of power, the future of the global economy, as well as developments in artificial intelligence, technology, and security, alongside India’s growing role on the international stage.