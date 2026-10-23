Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of India on sidelines of NDTV World Summit 2026

NEW DELHI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has met with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on the sidelines of his participation in the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India, and ways to strengthen bilateral ties within the framework of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two sides also exchanged views on key topics on the summit’s agenda, including shifts in the global economy, the role of technology and artificial intelligence in advancing development, and the importance of strengthening international partnerships to respond to global changes and turn challenges into opportunities for growth and prosperity.