G42 signs strategic agreements to explore AI infrastructure and applications in Greece

ATHENS, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- G42, the Abu Dhabi-based technology holding group, and five of its portfolio companies today signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) agreements with Greek government and private-sector partners covering AI infrastructure, government services, life sciences and smart cities. The agreements were signed during an official visit to Athens led by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Trade, which included the UAE-Greece Business Forum.

The agreements extend G42’s Intelligence Grid proposition into Greece. The Intelligence Grid embodies G42’s vision to make intelligence as easily accessible and reliable as electricity, bringing together the full AI value chain, from data centers and advanced compute to cloud infrastructure and industry-specific applications, to enable governments, businesses and societies to harness AI at scale.

“Our ambition is to help countries build the infrastructure, capabilities and applications needed to unlock AI for the benefit of their society,” said Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International. “Building on the long-standing strategic partnership between the UAE and Greece, these agreements mark an important milestone in expanding G42’s Intelligence Grid across Europe, bringing together advanced compute infrastructure and proven AI platforms for government and industry. By working alongside trusted local partners and in alignment with European standards, we aim to deliver lasting value to Greece’s economy and people.”

AI infrastructure

Under agreements with Copelouzos Group, Khazna Data Centers and Core42 will explore the development of an AI factory in Greece, combining advanced data center infrastructure with AI cloud and compute capabilities. Khazna would lead the development of the physical infrastructure, while Core42 would provide cloud and AI compute capabilities to support organizations across sectors including banking, telecommunications, shipping and government.

“Our partnership with G42 brings state-of-the-art, world-class AI infrastructure to Greece and strengthens the country’s position as a strategic digital and energy hub in Southeast Europe,” said Christos Copelouzos, CEO of Copelouzos Group. “By combining our experience in large-scale infrastructure and energy with the expertise of Khazna and Core42, we aim to build an AI factory that will support the digital transformation of the Greek economy, attract new investment and create highly skilled jobs.”

Smart cities

Presight will collaborate with Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance to explore the deployment of AI-powered urban analytics and real-time intelligence capabilities to enhance public safety across urban mobility and municipal operations. The collaboration will initially focus on demonstrating the potential of Agentic AI to transform municipal waste management and water-network monitoring through intelligent analytics, leveraging synthetic and open data.

Building on Presight’s extensive international experience in deploying AI-powered analytics and intelligence platforms, the initiative aims to establish a foundation for broader adoption of advanced AI capabilities to improve operational efficiency, strengthen public safety and enable smarter, more responsive urban management.

Greece’s Minister of Digital Governance & Artificial Intelligence Dimitris Papastergiou said: “Artificial Intelligence can play an important role in making our cities smarter, more efficient and safer. Through our collaboration with Presight, we will explore new applications across smart-city initiatives, as well as technological solutions that can enhance safety on public transport networks. Our focus is on putting technology to practical use, addressing the needs of our cities and improving citizens’ everyday lives.”

“Cities generate enormous volumes of data every day, but their real value comes from turning that information into intelligence that improves how cities function and how people live,” said Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight. “Building on our experience delivering AI at national scale, we aim to support the Ministry of Digital Governance in developing smarter and more responsive urban environments, with practical applications that can make a measurable difference to citizens and public services.”

Government and education

Inception42 will work with Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance & Artificial Intelligence to explore the application of Agentic AI across government and education. Areas of focus include deploying AI-powered tools to support cabinet meetings and monitor progress against government priorities, training government officials to work with AI agents, and developing AI tutors and learning platforms to enhance educational outcomes.

“AI delivers lasting value in government when it is built into how institutions work and the people using it are equipped to lead with it,” said Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception42. “Our work with Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance will strengthen how the Greek Government tracks progress on its priorities, will help officials work alongside AI agents, and expand access to AI-powered learning in Greek education. We will deliver each program in line with European standards for Responsible AI.”

Life sciences

M42 has signed an MoU with Athens LifeTech Park (ALTP) for a broad-based partnership spanning life sciences research, genomics sequencing infrastructure, population genomics, clinical development and connecting institutional biobanks. This will open the way for joint translational research, preclinical studies and bioanalytical work alongside integrated genomics, multi-omics and biomarker research in priority areas including oncology, rare genetic diseases and neuroscience. The MoU also establishes a two-way bridge between the two ecosystems: a bilateral program giving UAE life sciences start-ups a base at the ALTP Incubator for European market entry, and Greek and European ventures access to the UAE through M42’s network.

“The next era of global health will be led by ecosystems with a shared purpose that cross borders,” said Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO of M42. “This partnership connects Abu Dhabi’s clinical, genomic and technology infrastructure with Greece’s scientific capabilities, life sciences ecosystem and European reach to turn insight into research and discoveries into treatments. It also works in both directions: UAE ventures gaining a route into Europe, and European researchers and innovators gaining opportunities for collaboration and market access through the UAE’s healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.”

“Good science travels well when it has the right partners on both ends,” said Eleni Pentafragka, CEO of Athens LifeTech Park. “We look forward to working with M42 to translate this MoU into joint research and real opportunities for start-ups in both Greece and the UAE.”

Next steps

Following the signings, the parties will work to define the scope, structure and timelines for each initiative, subject to definitive agreements and applicable regulatory approvals.

The agreements reinforce the growing economic and technological partnership between the UAE and Greece, a central focus of the UAE-Greece Business Forum.