Abu Dhabi Fund for Development honoured for supporting King Hussein Cancer Centre expansion in Jordan

AMMAN, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) was honoured by King Hussein Cancer Centee during its 25th anniversary ceremony held under the patronage of Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, recognizing the Fund’s contribution to the expansion of the Center in Jordan.

Attended by senior officials, partners and supporters, the ceremony recognised ADFD’s financing of the Center’s new outpatient clinics building, valued at approximately AED 92 million. The project was funded through a grant from the UAE to Jordan, with the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation overseeing its implementation.

Reflecting the longstanding ties between the UAE and Jordan, the expansion building was named after Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is designed to accommodate approximately 250,000 visits annually, strengthening its specialised cancer care to patients in Jordan and across the region.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said: “This recognition reflects the enduring strategic partnership between ADFD and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the role of development cooperation in delivering lasting benefits to communities. ADFD prioritises investment in vital sectors, particularly healthcare, recognising its importance to quality of life and sustainable development.

We congratulate the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center on its 25th anniversary and look forward to continuing our cooperation in support of shared development priorities and improved healthcare services for patients and their families.”

King Hussein Cancer Centre is a leading specialised cancer treatment centre in the region, providing comprehensive care in line with international treatment standards and protocols. It offers a full range of cancer treatment specialities and hosts the Middle East’s largest bone marrow transplantation programme, alongside scientific and advisory partnerships with leading cancer centres worldwide. Its patient-centred approach integrates psychological and social support into treatment plans, while its international accreditations reinforce its position as a regional centre of excellence.