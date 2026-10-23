President of Republic of Liberia receives Shakhboot bin Nahyan

MONROVIA, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, received Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during his visit to the capital, Monrovia.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Boakai, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Liberia.

For his part, President Boakai conveyed his greetings to UAE leaderst, along with his wishes for continued development and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

President Boakai welcomed the visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Liberia, advance cooperation across various sectors, particularly in economic, trade, investment, and development fields, to serve the mutual interest of both countries and peoples.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan emphasized the UAE’s commitment toward continuously strengthening ties with the Republic of Liberia, expanding bilateral relations, and unlocking new opportunities for partnership which would contribute to achieving sustainable development and prosperity for both countries.

During his visit to Monrovia, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan met with Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest, affirming the importance of continued coordination and consultations to reinforce peace and stability, and support development efforts in the region