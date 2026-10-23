Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Vice President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire

ABIDJAN,23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, Vice President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, during His Excellency’s visit to Abidjan.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Koné, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Côte d'Ivoire and its people.

For his part, Koné conveyed his greetings to UAE leaders along with his wishes for continued development and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Koné welcomed the visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across various sectors, particularly in economic, trade, and investment fields. They also explored promising opportunities that would serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with Côte d'Ivoire, building on the existing relations between the two countries, and expanding areas of cooperation to support sustainable economic development and achieve the shared aspirations of both peoples.