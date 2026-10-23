UK-UAE summit calls for health literacy to turn longevity advances into healthier lives

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Stronger health literacy will be critical to turning Abu Dhabi’s advances in longevity, genomics and precision health into longer, healthier lives, leaders said today at the UK–UAE Collaboration in Wellbeing & Longevity Summit.

Organised by the UAE–UK Business Council with the support of Haleon, the Summit convened leaders from government, regulation, insurance, healthcare and life sciences to examine how advances in longevity and precision health can benefit more people. It was held in the presence of Geraldine McCafferty, the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, and H.E. Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment.

Speakers said innovation alone will not lead to healthier societies, calling for further focus on education and empowering populations to take control of their health by coordinating action across regulation, funding, healthcare providers, and employers.

The Summit comes as Abu Dhabi positions health and life sciences as a pillar of its economic diversification and societal wellbeing. Its Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) cluster, spanning medical innovation, pharmaceutical manufacturing and advanced biotechnology, is expected to contribute close to AED 94 billion to GDP and create approximately 30,000 jobs by 2045. This ambition is reflected in Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind licensing framework for Healthy Longevity Medicine Centres, focused on personalised prevention and earlier disease detection.

Geraldine McCafferty, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, said, “It was a pleasure to speak at the Wellbeing and Longevity Summit and join leaders from across the UAE and UK who are shaping the future of healthcare. The pursuit of longer, healthier lives is one of the defining opportunities of our time, and I am proud that the UK and UAE are working together to drive innovation in genomics, precision medicine, artificial intelligence and life sciences. By combining our expertise, we can help deliver better healthcare outcomes and improve quality of life for future generations.”

Arda Arat, General Manager, Gulf Near East Cluster, Haleon, shared, “The UAE is building advanced capabilities to identify health risks earlier, but prediction only improves lives when people understand what it means and feel able to act. Innovation enables earlier intervention, but health literacy and responsible self-care help people take charge of their health before they need more complex care. That is where Haleon aims to contribute most.”

Speakers across three panels included senior leaders from Al Tamimi & Co, Alvarez & Marsal, Cigna Healthcare, Etihad, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Browne Jacobson, PureHealth and Nabta Health.

Bradley Jones, CEO, UAE–UK Business Council, said, “Abu Dhabi has created significant momentum across longevity, life sciences and preventive health. The next step is to align government, regulators, healthcare providers, insurers, employers and industry around the practical barriers to healthier lives, so innovation translates into better outcomes for people. A big part of that is international collaboration, and UK and UAE businesses have a lot to offer each other in terms of knowledge, research, and expertise.”

The Summit builds on Haleon and the UAE–UK Business Council’s work on health inclusivity, including the Health Inclusivity Index launched with Economist Impact in Abu Dhabi in July 2025. The latest discussions shifted the focus from measurement to delivery through earlier intervention, stronger health literacy and wider access to innovation.