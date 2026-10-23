WETEX 2026 hosted 13 international pavilions advancing global sustainability efforts

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organised the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WETEX 2026 hosted 13 international pavilions from around the world, including those of Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, India, Türkiye, Czech, and Korea. The pavilions spread across Sheikh Rashid Hall, Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2 and 3, Sheikh Maktoum Hall, Arena Halls 1 and 2, and Halls 1 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition brought together 3,000 companies from 60 countries, along with 60 sponsors and 23 partners and supporting associations.

“WETEX continues to build momentum, guided by the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, the exhibition supports economic diversification and growth while strengthening global partnerships across various fields, particularly sustainability, climate action and vital future-oriented sectors,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

“WETEX is one of the world’s largest specialised exhibitions and the region’s largest in energy, water, sustainability and digital transformation. With a focus on artificial intelligence, decarbonisation, green mobility, green hydrogen and smart and sustainable cities, it provides a global platform for companies and organisations seeking access to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets. We welcome the countries participating in WETEX and look forward to deepening constructive cooperation and expanding impactful global relationships and partnerships to ensure a brighter, greener and more resilient future for all,” Al Tayer added.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade continued its strong performance in the first half of 2026, growing 13.1% year on year to reach AED 1.937 trillion. Non-oil exports also reached a record of AED 452.8 billion. China retained its position as the UAE’s largest non-oil trading partner, with trade valued at AED 180.7 billion, followed by Switzerland at AED 138.4 billion and India at AED 107.5 billion.

HE Dr Tobias Tunkel, Germany’s Ambassador to the UAE, said: “As the UAE prepares to co-host this year’s landmark UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, the urgency for global resource resilience has never been more vital. Following the historic state visit to Germany, our bilateral partnership has reached a decisive milestone. The groundbreaking agreement between the German Water Partnership and the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative to co-develop smart water innovations perfectly embodies this spirit of collaboration. We are proud that the German companies showcasing here at WETEX are leading the charge – translating political momentum into practical industrial reality and building a powerful bridge between pioneering technology, sustainable water management and international cooperation.”

HE Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: “Italy and the United Arab Emirates share a strong partnership built on mutual trust, close economic ties and a common commitment to sustainable development. Italy’s participation in WETEX 2026 reaffirms our commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and creating new opportunities in the green technology and clean energy sectors.”

HE Rik Van Droogenbroeck, Belgium’s Ambassador to the UAE, said: “WETEX has become an important meeting point for Belgian and Emirati expertise, creating opportunities to turn innovation into concrete partnerships. Through the Belgian pavilion, our companies can present practical solutions in water, clean energy, environmental technologies and climate action while engaging directly with partners in the UAE and across the region. We look forward to further strengthening these connections and building new avenues for sustainable economic cooperation between Belgium and the UAE.”

Selçuk Özcan, Consul General of Türkiye in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: “The participation of Turkish companies highlights Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the UAE in water management, environmental technologies and sustainable infrastructure, while showcasing innovative and competitive solutions aligned with the UAE’s sustainability goals. WETEX also provides a valuable platform for Turkish companies to develop new business partnerships and expand their presence in the UAE and the wider region, further contributing to the growth of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.”

David Wang, Chairman of MIE Group, the organiser of the Chinese pavilion at WETEX, said: “For more than 15 consecutive years, MIE Group has been the strategic international partner behind the success of the China pavilion at WETEX, consistently developing and maintaining the largest international pavilion at the exhibition. This long-standing partnership has made WETEX the preferred gateway for Chinese technology companies seeking to enter the UAE and wider Middle East markets while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy, water and sustainability solutions.”

Dr Abhay Sinha, Director General of India’s Services Export Promotion Council, organiser of India’s pavilion, said: “India’s environmental services and water technology sector has the capability, scale and innovation to serve the world. The Bharat Pavilion at WETEX 2026 is a strong step towards positioning Indian companies as trusted global partners in water and sustainability. We are proud to bring together enterprises that reflect the depth and diversity of India’s offerings, and we are confident that the pavilion will open new doors for trade, partnerships and investment.”

Libor Kubelka, Manager of the Czech National Pavilion, said: “WETEX provides an important opportunity for Czech companies to present their technologies, establish new business contacts and explore opportunities for cooperation in the UAE and the wider region. Although the Czech Republic has different natural conditions and water management challenges from those of the Gulf region, our companies offer practical technological expertise, engineering capabilities and specialised solutions that can be adapted to the needs of individual projects. The Czech pavilion brings these complementary competencies together and makes it easier for potential partners to identify suitable technologies and establish direct contacts with Czech suppliers.”

-Ends-