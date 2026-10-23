UAE’s investments in digital health initiatives create opportunities to strengthen preventive care, advance medical innovation: GSK

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed El Dababy, President, International Central Region, GSK, affirmed that the UAE’s investments in healthcare infrastructure and digital health initiatives are creating opportunities to strengthen preventive care and advance medical innovation.

He noted that the company is keen to expand its partnerships with stakeholders in the country’s healthcare sector to support the development of prevention strategies and facilitate patients’ access to medical innovations.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Future of Health Summit 2026, which concluded yesterday, El Dababy said the UAE is playing an increasingly prominent role in discussions on the future of healthcare at both regional and global levels. He highlighted that the summit provides a platform for exchanging perspectives on how to translate future-oriented visions into practical action, accelerate innovation, build healthier communities and strengthen healthcare systems’ preparedness for future challenges.

He added that advancing healthcare systems requires prioritising prevention, alongside supporting scientific innovation, enhancing the resilience of healthcare systems and expanding collaboration among governments, companies and healthcare providers.

These efforts, he explained, contribute to improving patient health outcomes, ensuring the sustainability of healthcare services and promoting equitable access to care.

He added that shifting from treating diseases after they emerge to predicting and preventing them represents a key direction in the evolution of healthcare. He stressed that vaccination and early intervention are important investments in improving long-term health and reducing pressure on healthcare systems.

He said the success of healthcare systems should not be measured solely by their ability to treat diseases, but also by how effectively they prevent them. He noted that predicting health risks and mitigating them represent some of the most significant opportunities for development in the sector over the next decade.