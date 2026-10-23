UAE continues its humanitarian mission towards a polio-free world: Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), said World Polio Day is an opportunity to reaffirm the global humanitarian commitment to protecting children's health and raise awareness of vaccination as a long-term investment in the wellbeing of future generations.

Al Kaabi added that, under the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has established a leading, proactive humanitarian approach that links national achievements with global responsibility. This reflects the vision of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his commitment to Reaching the Last Mile in polio eradication through support for vaccination campaigns, international health initiatives and partnerships that help deliver vaccines to children in the areas most in need.

She highlighted that the UAE's polio-free status for more than three decades is an achievement that inspires pride and demonstrates the strength and efficiency of the country's healthcare and pharmaceutical systems, as well as their ability to keep pace with scientific advances, innovation and emerging technologies.

Al Kaabi explained that, as part of coordinated national efforts, the Emirates Drug Establishment continues to uphold standards for the safety and efficacy of medical products, while strengthening regulatory oversight, pharmacovigilance and public confidence in vaccines. These efforts help safeguard the country's achievements and reinforce its position as a global centre of excellence in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

She concluded: "Every vaccine given to a child helps protect a life and safeguard a future. Every step we take to strengthen prevention brings humanity closer to a world free of polio."

World Polio Day is observed annually on October 24 to raise awareness about global efforts to eradicate poliomyelitis (polio) and emphasise the importance of routine vaccination.