Dubai Humanitarian launches new air bridge to deliver winter relief supplies to Gaza

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has launched a new air bridge to support humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza. The first flight, carrying essential supplies and thermal winter blankets for UNICEF, has arrived in Al Arish, Egypt.

The air bridge involves multiple flights operated by the Dubai Royal Air Wing using C-130 aircraft, each carrying approximately nine metric tonnes of humanitarian supplies. At least three additional flights are scheduled in the coming days to deliver blankets for children and other vulnerable groups, helping families prepare for the approaching winter.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian Authority, said: “Winter is a difficult time for families who have already endured immense hardship, particularly children. Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the first facilitated shipment of this new air bridge arrived in Al Arish, ahead of its onward transfer to Gaza. This operation reflects Dubai Humanitarian’s longstanding role as a trusted global hub that brings humanitarian partners together, supports their efforts and enables aid to reach those in need.”

The shipment also represents the first coordinated sourcing order under the UN80 Integrated Supply Chain Approach, which brings together United Nations agencies to strengthen joint sourcing and delivery of humanitarian supplies. Facilitated by Dubai Humanitarian in collaboration with its partners, the initiative demonstrates the value of coordinated planning in accelerating humanitarian operations and improving the efficiency of aid delivery.

Since 2023, Dubai Humanitarian has facilitated humanitarian airbridges, land convoys and sea shipments to support relief efforts in Gaza, working with its international humanitarian partners to sustain the delivery of essential supplies through multiple transport routes, quickly and efficiently.