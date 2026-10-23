Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi reviews strategic UAE projects and investments in Greece

ATHENS, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has reviewed a number of strategic UAE projects and investments in renewable energy and healthcare as part ofhis official visit to the Hellenic Republic, reflecting the continued development of the economic and investment partnership between the two countries.

During a meeting, representatives of TERNA ENERGY and Hellenic Healthcare Group presented key projects and investments, achievements to date, future plans and opportunities for expansion and growth.

H.H. was briefed on TERNA ENERGY, which Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) fully acquired in 2025 in a transaction with an enterprise value of €3.2 billion.

The transaction was the largest-ever energy acquisition on the Athens Stock Exchange and one of the largest renewable energy acquisitions in the European Union, highlighting the UAE as a strategic investor in clean energy in Greece and Europe.

The presentation covered the company’s portfolio of wind, solar, hydropower and energy storage projects, alongside plans to develop new projects and increase clean energy generation capacity, supporting energy security and accelerating the transition towards a low-emission economy.

H.H. also received a presentation from representatives of Hellenic Healthcare Group, in which UAE-based PureHealth acquired a 60% stake for €800 million in 2025, in a strategic step to expand PureHealth’s presence in the European healthcare sector.

The presentation outlined the activities of Hellenic Healthcare Group, the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus, whose network of hospitals and diagnostic centres serves more than 1.4 million patients annually. It also covered plans to develop healthcare services, expand specialised services and harness advanced technology and digital solutions to enhance quality and efficiency.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the importance of these strategic investments and their role in strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries and translating opportunities for cooperation into transformative projects that deliver sustainable economic and development value for both nations.

He highlighted the UAE’s commitment to further expanding its international investment partnerships and building on successes in sectors of strategic priority, opening new avenues for investment, innovation and the exchange of expertise, while enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE and Greek economies.

These investments were made under the joint investment initiative between the UAE and Greece, which was launched in May 2022 with a value of €4 billion. The initiative has helped establish strategic partnerships in vital sectors, particularly renewable energy and healthcare, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations and both countries’ commitment to strengthening long-term economic and investment cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic.