Dubai Municipality wins Gold for Best Marketing Campaign at Best in Biz Awards 2026

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality, represented by its Corporate Marketing Department, has won Gold in the Best Marketing Campaign category at the Best in Biz Awards 2026 for its campaign promoting the Farmers’ Souq initiative. Organised by Dubai Municipality, Farmers’ Souq supports local agriculture by providing Emirati farmers with a platform to showcase and sell their fresh, locally grown produce directly to the community.

The award recognises Dubai Municipality’s integrated approach to marketing and corporate communications, particularly its use of audience insights, targeted messaging and multiple communications channels to raise awareness of community initiatives and encourage public participation.

For the fifth season of Farmers’ Souq, held from 6 December 2025 to 8 March 2026, Dubai Municipality developed and implemented a comprehensive marketing and communications campaign covering the pre-event, event and post-event phases. The campaign combined traditional media and communications channels with digital marketing platforms to reach diverse audiences and maintain visibility throughout the initiative.

The campaign was informed by insights from previous seasons and specialised research examining the needs and expectations of exhibitors and visitors. These findings helped Dubai Municipality refine its messaging, identify communication priorities and develop content aligned with audience interests. They also informed the selection of marketing and media channels to strengthen audience reach and engagement.

Maha Al Tayar, Director of Corporate Marketing Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “This recognition reflects our commitment to developing marketing and communications campaigns that are informed by audience insights and deliver measurable results. For Farmers’ Souq, we drew on the experience of previous seasons and feedback from exhibitors and visitors to refine our approach, strengthen engagement and encourage wider community participation.”

She added: “The campaign demonstrates how integrated marketing and communications can support the objectives of municipal initiatives, particularly those that promote local agriculture and create opportunities for Emirati farmers. We will continue to adopt innovative, evidence-based approaches that strengthen the reach and impact of Dubai Municipality’s programmes and services, while building stronger connections with the communities we serve.”

The fifth season of Farmers’ Souq recorded a 283% increase in visitor numbers, attracting 393,467 visitors compared with 102,625 during the fourth season. This growth reflects the initiative’s increasing popularity as a community destination and the continued expansion of its offering.

Farmers’ Souq has evolved from a market primarily focused on fresh produce and homemade products into a broader community destination offering educational workshops, recreational activities, interactive experiences and diverse dining options. These additions have expanded its appeal among families and visitors of different ages while maintaining its central purpose of supporting Emirati farmers and local agricultural production.

The initiative contributes to Dubai Municipality’s efforts to strengthen the food security ecosystem, encourage sustainable agricultural practices and support Emirati farmers in developing their businesses. By creating opportunities for direct engagement between farmers and consumers, Farmers’ Souq also helps raise community awareness of locally grown produce and sustainable consumption.

The Best in Biz Awards recognise achievements across a range of sectors, including organisational performance, leadership, products, innovation and marketing campaigns.