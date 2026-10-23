Khalifa International Award for Early Learning participates at ISSA Conference 2026 in Portugal

LISBON,23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khalifa International Award for Early Learning participated as a featured exhibitor at ISSA Conference 2026, organised by the International Step by Step Association (ISSA). The conference took place in Lisbon, Portugal, on 22–23 October, preceded by pre-conference activities on 21 October.

The participation formed part of the Award’s efforts to strengthen its international presence, raise awareness of its mission and objectives in promoting excellence and innovation in early learning, and exchange expertise with institutions and specialists in early childhood development from around the world.

Humaid Al-Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, emphasised the importance of this international participation, which reflects the prominent standing of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning. The Award operates under the umbrella of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the institutions of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

He noted that the conference provided an opportunity to strengthen collaboration with international institutions and experts specialising in early childhood development, exchange expertise and leading practices, and highlight outstanding research, practices and innovative programmes that contribute to improving the quality of early learning and creating a positive, sustainable impact on children and communities worldwide.

Al-Houti explained that the International Step by Step Association (ISSA) is one of the world’s leading professional networks dedicated to early childhood development. Established in 1999 and headquartered in the Netherlands, the Association brings together 93 member organisations from 39 countries, primarily across Europe and Central Asia.

He added that participating experts discussed a range of issues aimed at developing innovative solutions to the challenges facing individuals and communities in caring for and empowering young children. Discussions also focused on strengthening integrated early childhood systems through greater collaboration across education, health, social protection and family support sectors, helping to create healthy and safe environments that promote children’s development and well-being.

Al-Houti said: “We are proud of this significant international participation. The Award’s exhibition stand serves as a global platform to introduce its mission and objectives and highlight its two main categories: Best Research and Studies, and Best Programs, Curricula, Teaching Methodologies and Practices. This strengthens the Award’s international presence and encourages researchers and specialised institutions to participate in its upcoming cycles.”

The Secretary-General further noted that the Award’s delegation held a series of meetings with leaders of participating institutions and experts specialising in early childhood development. The meetings explored opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of expertise and leading practices, with the aim of advancing the Award’s mission, expanding its international impact, and supporting innovative initiatives, research and programmes that contribute to developing early learning and improving its quality.